After-Hours Earnings Report for April 1, 2024 : AIRI, DUOT, EAST, FPAY, GOEV, LLAP, MVST, NGS, NYC, PPSI, PVH, TOMZ

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/01/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Air Industries Group (AIRI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.34. AIRI reported earnings of $-0.28 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 21.43%. In the past year AIRIDuos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 210.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DUOT and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DUOT is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.



Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.90. This value represents a 92.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EAST and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EAST is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 8.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FPAY and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FPAY is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 2.20.



Canoo Inc. (GOEV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.78. This value represents a 70.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOEV and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GOEV is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60.



Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 41.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LLAP had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LLAP is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MVST and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MVST is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.



Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The oil field machinery & equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 316.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NGS Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NGS is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.



American Strategic Investment Co. (NYC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.63. This value represents a 88.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NYC and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NYC is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70.



Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 60.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PPSI and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PPSI is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70.



PVH Corp. (PVH)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.51. This value represents a 47.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PVH and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TOMZ is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00.





