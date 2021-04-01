After-Hours Earnings Report for April 1, 2021 : FC, RCMT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 04/01/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Franklin Covey Company (FC) is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2021. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 325.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 57.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FC is 943.00 vs. an industry ratio of 77.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 87.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RCMT is -39.44 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.





