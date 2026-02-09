After-Hours Earnings Report for February 9, 2026 : ACGL, CINF, ON, PFG, CRBG, MEDP, ACM, UDR, AMKR, AMTM, BRX, SSD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/09/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.49. This value represents a 10.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACGL is 10.77 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.86. This value represents a 8.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CINF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CINF is 23.46 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 34.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 27.63 vs. an industry ratio of 56.00.



Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.23. This value represents a 14.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PFG is 11.73 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 9.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CRBG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRBG is 7.25 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $4.18. This value represents a 13.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MEDP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MEDP is 36.62 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AECOM (ACM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 7.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ACM is 17.88 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



UDR, Inc. (UDR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 1.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UDR has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UDR is 14.78 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year AMKR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMKR is 39.49 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amentum Holdings, Inc. (AMTM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 1.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMTM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMTM is 15.97 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40.



Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 7.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BRX is 12.64 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 4.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SSD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SSD is 23.81 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





