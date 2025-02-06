After-Hours Earnings Report for February 6, 2025 : AMZN, FTNT, NET, TTWO, MPWR, MTD, MCHP, EXPE, SSNC, ILMN, PINS, PFG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/06/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 50.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMZN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 44.56 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 23.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 53.88 vs. an industry ratio of 61.60.



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NET has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NET is -1442.90 vs. an industry ratio of 61.60.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 36.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TTWO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TTWO is 186.79 vs. an industry ratio of 46.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.13. This value represents a 53.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MPWR is 62.51 vs. an industry ratio of -2009.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $11.69. This value represents a 24.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MTD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -8.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MTD is 33.73 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 79.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCHP has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 41.15 vs. an industry ratio of -2009.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 16.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EXPE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPE is 19.24 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.



SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 6.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SSNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SSNC is 17.75 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50.



Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 557.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ILMN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ILMN is 30.19 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 20.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PINS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PINS is 79.29 vs. an industry ratio of 61.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 6.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PFG is 11.53 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.