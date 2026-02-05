After-Hours Earnings Report for February 5, 2026 : AMZN, FTNT, DLR, MPWR, MCHP, RBLX, VTR, BE, MSTR, MTD, EQR, VRSN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/05/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 6.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMZN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 32.45 vs. an industry ratio of -1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 1.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 34.08 vs. an industry ratio of 963.40.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 5.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 22.69 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.63. This value represents a 14.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MPWR is 84.27 vs. an industry ratio of 57.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 153.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 68.62 vs. an industry ratio of 57.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.49. This value represents a 48.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RBLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RBLX is -40.17 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20.



Ventas, Inc. (VTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 9.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VTR is 22.34 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 54.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BE is 2455.83 vs. an industry ratio of 27.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Strategy Inc (MSTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-18.06. This value represents a 464.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSTR and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MSTR is -4.18 vs. an industry ratio of 5.60.



Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $12.76. This value represents a 2.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MTD is 32.96 vs. an industry ratio of 1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Residential (EQR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 4.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQR has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EQR is 15.77 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VeriSign, Inc. (VRSN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 14.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRSN Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSN is 27.17 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





