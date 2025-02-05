After-Hours Earnings Report for February 5, 2025 : QCOM, ARM, ORLY, MCK, AFL, MET, ALL, SU, CTVA, CTSH, F, AVB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/05/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.42. This value represents a 3.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 18.89 vs. an industry ratio of 2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arm Holdings plc (ARM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 44.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ARM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -81.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARM is 193.10 vs. an industry ratio of 46.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $9.71. This value represents a 4.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ORLY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 32.65 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $8.11. This value represents a 4.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 18.44 vs. an industry ratio of 34.00.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 29.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AFL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -14.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 14.73 vs. an industry ratio of -35.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.13. This value represents a 10.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 10.35 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allstate Corporation (ALL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.51. This value represents a 11.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 77.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is 11.25 vs. an industry ratio of -17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 11.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is 10.31 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 126.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CTVA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -58.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 25.47 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 5.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CTSH is 17.93 vs. an industry ratio of 101.90.



Ford Motor Company (F)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 17.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. F missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -26.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 5.71 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00.



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.83. This value represents a 3.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AVB is 20.00 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





