After-Hours Earnings Report for February 4, 2026 : GOOGL, GOOG, QCOM, ARM, MCK, ORLY, AFL, ALL, MET, CCI, COHR, MKL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/04/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $2.58. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 32.14 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $2.58. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 32.23 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.80. This value represents a 2.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 15.10 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



Arm Holdings plc (ARM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARM has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ARM is 118.81 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $9.31. This value represents a 15.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 22.03 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ORLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 32.69 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 9.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 14.68 vs. an industry ratio of 31.00.



Allstate Corporation (ALL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $9.82. This value represents a 28.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 36.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is 6.72 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 13.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 8.87 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.



Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 43.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 20.49 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coherent Corp. (COHR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 35.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for COHR is 52.93 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Markel Group Inc. (MKL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $25.57. This value represents a 24.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MKL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MKL is 19.34 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





