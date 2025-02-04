After-Hours Earnings Report for February 4, 2025 : GOOGL, GOOG, AMD, AMGN, CMG, MDLZ, SPG, FICO, PRU, EA, VLTO, ATO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/04/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 29.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 25.09 vs. an industry ratio of -9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 29.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 25.27 vs. an industry ratio of -9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 49.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 44.99 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $5.03. This value represents a 6.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 14.77 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 52.58 vs. an industry ratio of 54.90.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 21.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDLZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 16.74 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.40. This value represents a 7.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SPG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 13.63 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30.



Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $5.07. This value represents a 31.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FICO had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FICO is 73.47 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.28. This value represents a 27.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PRU is 8.98 vs. an industry ratio of -22.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.48. This value represents a 1.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -15.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 24.48 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50.



Veralto Corp. (VLTO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 1.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VLTO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VLTO is 29.07 vs. an industry ratio of -0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 5.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ATO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ATO is 19.97 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





