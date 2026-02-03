After-Hours Earnings Report for February 3, 2026 : AMD, AMGN, CB, EMR, MDLZ, SU, EA, CMG, CTVA, TTWO, PRU, LITE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/03/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 26.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 78.68 vs. an industry ratio of 32.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $4.76. This value represents a 10.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 16.19 vs. an industry ratio of -6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chubb Limited (CB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $6.60. This value represents a 9.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 13.02 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 2.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EMR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 22.97 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MDLZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 20.24 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 13.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is 15.53 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.22. This value represents a 80.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 31.91 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 4.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 33.20 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 34.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CTVA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 21.98 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 17.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTWO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 121.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TTWO is 122.55 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.37. This value represents a 13.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PRU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -9.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PRU is 7.70 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 792.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LITE is 106.65 vs. an industry ratio of 166.90.





