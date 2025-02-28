After-Hours Earnings Report for February 28, 2025 : MSEX, MRCC, LGVN, BTCM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/28/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MSEX is 21.82 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MRCC is 7.68 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Longeveron Inc. (LGVN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 85.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LGVN is -0.41 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BTCM is 1.93 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.





