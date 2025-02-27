After-Hours Earnings Report for February 27, 2025 : EOG, ADSK, MNST, DELL, HPQ, NTAP, NTRA, EIX, PBA, ERIE, DUOL, ESTC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/27/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.55. This value represents a 16.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 11.32 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 8.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADSK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ADSK is 49.60 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 31.88 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 17.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 16.69 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.



HP Inc. (HPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 7.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HPQ had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 9.48 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40.



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 3.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NTAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTAP is 21.14 vs. an industry ratio of 24.90.



Natera, Inc. (NTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 34.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTRA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 54.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRA is -107.76 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70.



Edison International (EIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 15.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EIX is 10.63 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60.



Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 33.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PBA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PBA is 16.84 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20.



Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.82. This value represents a 33.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ERIE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.47%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/14/2025 short interest update, increased 227.42% from previous report on 1/31/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIE is 35.09 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 92.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DUOL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 36.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DUOL is 190.42 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 40.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ESTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTC is -134.44 vs. an industry ratio of -99.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.