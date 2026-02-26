After-Hours Earnings Report for February 26, 2026 : INTU, MNST, ADSK, DELL, RKLB, CPNG, NTRA, XYZ, PBA, ZS, CTRA, MTZ

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/26/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.23. This value represents a 7.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 21.87 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 28.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MNST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 42.93 vs. an industry ratio of 50.30.



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 22.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ADSK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.33%. Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.32. This value represents a 37.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DELL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 13.65 vs. an industry ratio of 0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RKLB is -209.91 vs. an industry ratio of 53.00.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CPNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -71.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CPNG is 107.91 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Natera, Inc. (NTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.46. This value represents a 12.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters NTRA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -64.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRA is -91.12 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00.



Block, Inc. (XYZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. XYZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -29.73%. Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 24.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PBA is 22.74 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is 5148.33 vs. an industry ratio of 848.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 8.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CTRA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -4.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CTRA is 14.51 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 35.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MTZ is 47.66 vs. an industry ratio of 57.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.