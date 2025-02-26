After-Hours Earnings Report for February 26, 2025 : NVDA, CRM, SNPS, CRH, SNOW, A, EBAY, FE, PSTG, INVH, NTNX, SUI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/26/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 61.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NVDA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NVDA is 45.71 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 9.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRM is 41.00 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 35.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 43.04 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CRH PLC (CRH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 15.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CRH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -11.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRH is 18.33 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.60. This value represents a 36.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNOW is -69.58 vs. an industry ratio of -92.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 1.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year A has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for A is 24.13 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



eBay Inc. (EBAY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 20.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EBAY is 18.38 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 12.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FE is 16.35 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 55.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSTG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 53.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PSTG is 139.32 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 2.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INVH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for INVH is 17.54 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year NTNX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTNX is 215.87 vs. an industry ratio of 32.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 3.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SUI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SUI is 19.93 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





