After-Hours Earnings Report for February 25, 2026 : NVDA, CRM, SNPS, SNOW, A, TCOM, VICI, FTAI, ZM, PSTG, RVMD, HEI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/25/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 70.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NVDA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NVDA is 43.43 vs. an industry ratio of 103.30.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. This value represents a 3.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.72%. Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.43. This value represents a 8.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 43.59 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.65. This value represents a 27.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 4.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year A has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for A is 20.98 vs. an industry ratio of 25.60.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 19.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TCOM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TCOM is 8.98 vs. an industry ratio of 63.10.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VICI has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VICI is 12.78 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 45.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FTAI is 63.85 vs. an industry ratio of 52.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 21.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.49%. Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 92.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PSTG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PSTG is 127.77 vs. an industry ratio of 27.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.56. This value represents a 39.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RVMD is -18.62 vs. an industry ratio of -3.10.



Heico Corporation (HEI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HEI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HEI is 63.87 vs. an industry ratio of 52.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





