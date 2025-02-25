After-Hours Earnings Report for February 25, 2025 : INTU, WDAY, ALC, CPNG, AXON, EXR, KEYS, FSLR, CART, CAVA, PCVX, PR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/25/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 3.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 40.26 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 176.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WDAY is 99.55 vs. an industry ratio of -89.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alcon Inc. (ALC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year ALC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALC is 29.47 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CPNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CPNG is 144.88 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 50.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AXON is 324.50 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.02. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. EXR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EXR is 19.63 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 11.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KEYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KEYS is 27.53 vs. an industry ratio of 43.70.



First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $4.64. This value represents a 42.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FSLR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FSLR is 11.76 vs. an industry ratio of -12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Maplebear Inc. (CART)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 15.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CART has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 90.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CART is 34.52 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAVA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 36.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAVA is 208.44 vs. an industry ratio of 47.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vaxcyte, Inc. (PCVX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.32. This value represents a 27.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PCVX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -102.22%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PCVX is -19.40 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10.



Permian Resources Corporation (PR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 2.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PR is 9.70 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00.





