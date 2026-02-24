After-Hours Earnings Report for February 24, 2026 : MELI, EOG, O, ALC, AXON, WDAY, FSLR, CSGP, HPQ, SUI, BBIO, GDDY

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/24/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $11.77. This value represents a 6.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MELI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -11.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 46.78 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 19.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 12.11 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Realty Income Corporation (O)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 2.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for O is 15.62 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alcon Inc. (ALC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 9.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALC is 26.99 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 120.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AXON is 2117.20 vs. an industry ratio of 96.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 110.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WDAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -18.64%. First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $5.22. This value represents a 43.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FSLR is 16.55 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CSGP is 97.69 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HP Inc. (HPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 4.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 6.22 vs. an industry ratio of 0.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 2.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SUI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SUI is 19.72 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.75. This value represents a 42.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BBIO is -19.51 vs. an industry ratio of -6.00.



GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 11.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GDDY is 15.18 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.





