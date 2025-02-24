After-Hours Earnings Report for February 24, 2025 : FANG, TCOM, SBAC, ZM, VNOM, RIOT, VCYT, GSHD, ZD, ADUS, UCTT, MYGN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/24/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.26. FANG reported earnings of $4.74 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -31.22%.Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. TCOM reported earnings of $0.48 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -14.58%.SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.20. SBAC reported earnings of $3.37 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -5.04%.Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. ZM reported earnings of $0.76 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -13.16%.Viper Energy, Inc. (VNOM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. VNOM reported earnings of $0.67 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -38.81%.Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. RIOT reported earnings of $0.48 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -156.25%.Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. VCYT reported earnings of $-0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -525.00%.Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (GSHD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. GSHD reported earnings of $0.14 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 35.71%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days.Ziff Davis, Inc. (ZD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.38. ZD reported earnings of $2.19 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 8.68%.Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. ADUS reported earnings of $1.21 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 0.83%.Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.37. UCTT reported earnings of $0.12 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 208.33%.Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. MYGN reported earnings of $-0.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -28.57%.

