After-Hours Earnings Report for February 23, 2026 : OKE, FANG, KEYS, BWXT, OVV, ERIE, BMRN, SMMT, ALSN, PRIM, JBTM, VNOM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/23/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 4.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OKE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -15.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OKE is 16.32 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 48.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FANG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FANG is 14.22 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 14.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KEYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KEYS is 33.83 vs. an industry ratio of 52.50.



BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 1.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BWXT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BWXT is 54.18 vs. an industry ratio of 100.70.



Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 27.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OVV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OVV is 11.37 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50.



Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 45.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ERIE is 24.64 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 90.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BMRN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -109.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRN is 26.70 vs. an industry ratio of -9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 175.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SMMT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -121.43%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SMMT is -14.36 vs. an industry ratio of -5.70.



Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 22.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ALSN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -16.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALSN is 15.48 vs. an industry ratio of -0.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 16.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRIM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 44.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PRIM is 32.32 vs. an industry ratio of 58.10.



JBT Marel Corporation (JBTM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 12.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JBTM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JBTM is 26.51 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Viper Energy, Inc. (VNOM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 35.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VNOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VNOM is 27.66 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





