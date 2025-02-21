After-Hours Earnings Report for February 21, 2025 : HE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/21/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 18.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HE Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HE is 6.42 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.