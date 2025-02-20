After-Hours Earnings Report for February 20, 2025 : BKNG, MELI, CPRT, NEM, NU, XYZ, LYV, ED, VICI, PODD, SFM, FNF

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/20/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $35.64. This value represents a 11.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 28.14 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $7.26. This value represents a 123.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 62.94 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Copart, Inc. (CPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 15.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 38.05 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Newmont Corporation (NEM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 90.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NEM is 15.24 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NU is 32.10 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Block, Inc. (XYZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 1133.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XYZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for XYZ is 48.77 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.19. This value represents a 2.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LYV is 155.22 vs. an industry ratio of 40.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 3.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ED has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ED is 17.81 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 3.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VICI has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VICI is 13.49 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



Insulet Corporation (PODD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PODD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PODD is 88.10 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 48.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SFM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SFM is 47.56 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 57.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FNF is 12.78 vs. an industry ratio of -26.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.