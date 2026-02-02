After-Hours Earnings Report for February 2, 2026 : PLTR, SPG, NXPI, TER, WWD, FN, RMBS, DOC, DVA, MTG, NJR, ASH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/02/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 1800.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PLTR is 276.58 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.47. This value represents a 5.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 15.09 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.93. This value represents a 3.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NXPI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 22.11 vs. an industry ratio of -8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Teradyne, Inc. (TER)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 43.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TER has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TER is 68.09 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Woodward, Inc. (WWD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WWD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WWD is 40.49 vs. an industry ratio of 103.40.



Fabrinet (FN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.10. This value represents a 30.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FN is 39.47 vs. an industry ratio of 32.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rambus, Inc. (RMBS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RMBS and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RMBS is 56.92 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 2.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOC has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DOC is 9.42 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



DaVita Inc. (DVA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.24. This value represents a 44.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DVA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -23.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DVA is 10.22 vs. an industry ratio of -109.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 1.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MTG is 8.63 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.



NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 23.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NJR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NJR is 15.76 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20.



Ashland Inc. (ASH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 17.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ASH is 15.97 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





