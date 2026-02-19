After-Hours Earnings Report for February 19, 2026 : NEM, FIX, ED, CPRT, LYV, EXR, LNT, AKAM, FNF, GH, GLPI, TXRH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/19/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Newmont Corporation (NEM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 45.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NEM is 19.04 vs. an industry ratio of -14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $6.77. This value represents a 65.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FIX is 50.15 vs. an industry ratio of 29.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ED missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ED is 19.68 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10.



Copart, Inc. (CPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year CPRT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 22.74 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.08. This value represents a 292.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LYV had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -39.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LYV is -599.15 vs. an industry ratio of -46.80.



Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. EXR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EXR is 17.79 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 17.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LNT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -4.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LNT is 21.66 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 5.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AKAM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AKAM is 23.97 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 17.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FNF is 11.19 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guardant Health, Inc. (GH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.81. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -21.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GH is -34.54 vs. an industry ratio of -10.10.



Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 1.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLPI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GLPI is 12.32 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 11.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TXRH is 29.43 vs. an industry ratio of 3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





