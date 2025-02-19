After-Hours Earnings Report for February 19, 2025 : MFC, CVNA, ANSS, NTR, AWK, GRAB, TOST, RS, ICLR, CF, NDSN, BMRN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/19/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 1.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 11.32 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carvana Co. (CVNA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 124.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CVNA is 327.05 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.22. This value represents a 5.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ANSS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -45.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ANSS is 44.20 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 16.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTR is 14.80 vs. an industry ratio of -7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Water Works (AWK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 28.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AWK is 24.04 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GRAB is -265.00 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



Toast, Inc. (TOST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 185.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TOST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 600%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TOST is 1397.00 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Reliance, Inc. (RS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.74. This value represents a 42.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RS is 18.28 vs. an industry ratio of -36.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ICON plc (ICLR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.27. This value represents a 3.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ICLR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -13.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ICLR is 14.04 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CF is 13.19 vs. an industry ratio of -7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordson Corporation (NDSN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NDSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NDSN is 21.52 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90.



BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 111.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMRN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BMRN is 25.94 vs. an industry ratio of -2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





