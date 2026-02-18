After-Hours Earnings Report for February 18, 2026 : BKNG, CRH, DASH, CVNA, OXY, KGC, NTR, TPL, EIX, AWK, PAAS, RGLD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/18/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $48.23. This value represents a 16.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKNG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 18.21 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CRH PLC (CRH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 6.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRH is 21.95 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 75.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DASH is 73.13 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carvana Co. (CVNA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 101.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CVNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -22.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CVNA is 68.54 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 76.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OXY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is 21.77 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 175.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KGC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KGC is 19.86 vs. an industry ratio of -12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 192.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTR is 16.06 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 1.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TPL Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TPL is 61.62 vs. an industry ratio of -15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edison International (EIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EIX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EIX is 11.63 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30.



American Water Works (AWK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 4.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AWK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AWK is 23.30 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60.



Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 157.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PAAS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PAAS is 25.27 vs. an industry ratio of -59.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.68. This value represents a 64.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RGLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -10.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RGLD is 34.37 vs. an industry ratio of -12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





