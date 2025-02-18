After-Hours Earnings Report for February 18, 2025 : ANET, CDNS, OXY, EQT, CSGP, DVN, IFF, RBA, TOL, PEN, FOUR, FLS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/18/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 10.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 54.25 vs. an industry ratio of -15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 42.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 62.15 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 9.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OXY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is 14.39 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20.



EQT Corporation (EQT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 4.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EQT is 38.72 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 41.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 63.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CSGP is 142.42 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 29.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DVN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DVN is 7.40 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IFF is 20.62 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RB Global, Inc. (RBA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 29.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RBA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RBA is 49.13 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 11.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TOL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -18.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TOL is 8.74 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.



Penumbra, Inc. (PEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 19.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PEN is 95.61 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 56.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FOUR is 41.11 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Flowserve Corporation (FLS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 13.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FLS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -7.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FLS is 23.07 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





