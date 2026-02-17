After-Hours Earnings Report for February 17, 2026 : PANW, CDNS, RSG, EQT, KVUE, FE, DVN, EXE, RBA, MKSI, TOL, HL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/17/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 13.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PANW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is 80.65 vs. an industry ratio of 976.90.



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 4.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CDNS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 52.91 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 2.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 32.39 vs. an industry ratio of 26.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EQT Corporation (EQT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 5.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EQT is 20.31 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 15.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KVUE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KVUE is 18.16 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80.



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 22.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FE is 19.72 vs. an industry ratio of 27.60.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 30.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DVN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -4.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DVN is 11.34 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.



Expand Energy Corporation (EXE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 243.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EXE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EXE is 17.55 vs. an industry ratio of -18.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RB Global, Inc. (RBA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 60.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RBA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -46.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RBA is 28.65 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MKS Inc. (MKSI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.51. This value represents a 16.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MKSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MKSI is 32.92 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 17.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TOL is 13.09 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.



Hecla Mining Company (HL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 250.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HL is 61.08 vs. an industry ratio of -59.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





