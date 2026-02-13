After-Hours Earnings Report for February 13, 2026 : FARM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/13/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Farmer Brothers Company (FARM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 333.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FARM is -2.62 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.





