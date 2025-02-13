After-Hours Earnings Report for February 13, 2025 : AMAT, PANW, MSI, RSG, ABNB, COIN, DLR, AEM, IR, DXCM, GDDY, AEE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/13/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.28. This value represents a 7.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 19.28 vs. an industry ratio of 69.90.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 5.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PANW has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is 113.06 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.58. This value represents a 1.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 37.11 vs. an industry ratio of 0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 2.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 35.76 vs. an industry ratio of 25.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 23.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ABNB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ABNB is 35.40 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 54.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COIN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COIN is 54.33 vs. an industry ratio of 2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 3.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DLR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 24.32 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 105.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AEM is 24.16 vs. an industry ratio of 2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 2.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IR is 28.64 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year DXCM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DXCM is 49.63 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 35.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GDDY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GDDY is 41.84 vs. an industry ratio of 72.00.



Ameren Corporation (AEE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 31.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AEE is 21.01 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.