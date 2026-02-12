After-Hours Earnings Report for February 12, 2026 : AMAT, ANET, VRTX, AEM, PSA, ABNB, IR, COIN, EXPE, BAP, DXCM, ES

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/12/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 7.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 35.33 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 13.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.40. This value represents a 24.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VRTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 28.63 vs. an industry ratio of -8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.56. This value represents a 103.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AEM is 26.52 vs. an industry ratio of -14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Public Storage (PSA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.21. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. PSA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PSA is 17.37 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 9.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ABNB is 28.81 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 8.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -4.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IR is 30.52 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 82.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. COIN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -89.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COIN is 34.04 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.88. This value represents a 56.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EXPE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPE is 18.07 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $6.61. This value represents a 75.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAP and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BAP is 13.38 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 44.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DXCM is 32.92 vs. an industry ratio of 0.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eversource Energy (ES)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 8.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ES has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ES is 14.78 vs. an industry ratio of 27.70.





