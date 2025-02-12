After-Hours Earnings Report for February 12, 2025 : CSCO, APP, EQIX, WMB, TTD, WCN, HOOD, HUBS, SLF, TYL, VTR, ROL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/12/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 2.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 20.95 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Applovin Corporation (APP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 161.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APP is 91.75 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $7.08. This value represents a 3.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 30.35 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 6.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WMB is 28.92 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TTD is 138.17 vs. an industry ratio of -32.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 8.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WCN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 39.32 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 1300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HOOD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HOOD is 54.99 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 325.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HUBS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -17.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HUBS is 1867.74 vs. an industry ratio of 44.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 0.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SLF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -7.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SLF is 12.27 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 31.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TYL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TYL is 82.81 vs. an industry ratio of 44.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ventas, Inc. (VTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VTR has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VTR is 18.85 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rollins, Inc. (ROL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The building maintenance & services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ROL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ROL is 50.44 vs. an industry ratio of 34.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.