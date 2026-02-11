After-Hours Earnings Report for February 11, 2026 : CSCO, APP, EQIX, MSI, MFC, WCN, SLF, ROL, AEE, CW, ALB, IFF

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/11/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 6.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 26.15 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Applovin Corporation (APP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.89. This value represents a 67.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for APP is 50.74 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $8.04. This value represents a 1.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 25.18 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.03. This value represents a 7.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 30.30 vs. an industry ratio of -23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 2.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 12.93 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 10.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WCN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 33.27 vs. an industry ratio of 30.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SLF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SLF is 12.41 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rollins, Inc. (ROL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The building maintenance & services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 17.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROL has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ROL is 56.99 vs. an industry ratio of 56.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ameren Corporation (AEE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AEE is 21.07 vs. an industry ratio of 27.60.



Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.66. This value represents a 11.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CW is 49.24 vs. an industry ratio of 101.80.



Albemarle Corporation (ALB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 63.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -122.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALB is -240.80 vs. an industry ratio of -3.50.



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 12.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IFF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IFF is 17.93 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





