After-Hours Earnings Report for February 11, 2025 : GILD, WELL, DASH, ET, AIG, EW, SMCI, ES, Z, WPC, AIZ, EXEL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/11/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 2.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GILD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 21.90 vs. an industry ratio of -1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Welltower Inc. (WELL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 33.28 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 187.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DASH is 664.24 vs. an industry ratio of -10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 2.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 14.66 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 29.61% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -16.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 15.36 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 14.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EW has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 27.77 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SMCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -27.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SMCI is 19.65 vs. an industry ratio of 32.70.



Eversource Energy (ES)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 4.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ES is 13.27 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.



Zillow Group, Inc. (Z)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 37.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year Z has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for Z is -209.45 vs. an industry ratio of 1.30.



W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 4.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WPC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WPC is 12.41 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $4.33. This value represents a 5.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AIZ is 13.12 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EXEL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -45.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EXEL is 19.25 vs. an industry ratio of -1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





