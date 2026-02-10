After-Hours Earnings Report for February 10, 2026 : GILD, WELL, HOOD, NET, F, EW, AIG, ALAB, WPC, LSCC, AIZ, EXEL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/10/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 3.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GILD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 18.63 vs. an industry ratio of -7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Welltower Inc. (WELL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 27.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 37.36 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HOOD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HOOD is 42.64 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 166.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Ford Motor Company (F)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 56.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year F and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 12.03 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30.



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 5.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 29.65 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 45.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 10.67 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALAB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.18%. W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 0.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WPC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WPC is 14.96 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 220.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LSCC is 324.22 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $5.55. This value represents a 15.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AIZ is 11.91 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 41.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXEL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.56%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EXEL is 16.77 vs. an industry ratio of -7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





