After-Hours Earnings Report for February 10, 2025 : VRTX, ACGL, CINF, MEDP, LSCC, SPSC, AMKR, ARWR, ACLS, FLNC, HLIT, CMCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 02/10/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.38. VRTX reported earnings of $3.57 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -5.32%.Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. ACGL reported earnings of $2.49 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -25.70%.Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. CINF reported earnings of $2.28 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -16.67%.Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.97. MEDP reported earnings of $2.46 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 20.73%.Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. LSCC reported earnings of $0.33 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -81.82%.SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. SPSC reported earnings of $0.57 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 10.53%.Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. AMKR reported earnings of $0.48 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -22.92%.Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.42. ARWR reported earnings of $-1.24 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -66.13%.Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. ACLS reported earnings of $2.15 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -41.86%.Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. FLNC reported earnings of $-0.14 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 21.43%.Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. HLIT reported earnings of $0.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 342.86%.Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. CMCO reported earnings of $0.74 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a

