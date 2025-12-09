After-Hours Earnings Report for December 9, 2025 : CASY, AVAV, BRZE, PLAY, CBRL, LAKE, GNSS, AOUT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/09/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $4.92. This value represents a 1.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CASY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CASY is 34.61 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 80.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAV is 78.03 vs. an industry ratio of 120.40.



Braze, Inc. (BRZE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 8.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRZE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.38%. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.16. This value represents a 157.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAY is 41.33 vs. an industry ratio of -244.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.78. This value represents a 273.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CBRL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRL is 17.40 vs. an industry ratio of -244.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 1800.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LAKE is 30.02 vs. an industry ratio of 39.90.



Genasys Inc. (GNSS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The network company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 88.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GNSS is -5.76 vs. an industry ratio of -4.90.



American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 61.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AOUT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -47.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AOUT is -31.30 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.





