After-Hours Earnings Report for December 8, 2025 : TOL, PHR, CMP, MAMA, OOMA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/08/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.87. This value represents a 5.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TOL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -12.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TOL is 10.07 vs. an industry ratio of 41.60.



Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 114.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PHR is -507.25 vs. an industry ratio of -1.30.



Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 80.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CMP is -45.07 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80.



Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MAMA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MAMA is 104.27 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ooma, Inc. (OOMA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OOMA and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OOMA is 33.54 vs. an industry ratio of 167.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.