After-Hours Earnings Report for December 5, 2024 : LULU, VEEV, HPE, COO, ULTA, GWRE, DOCU, IOT, GTLB, SMAR, PATH, HCP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/05/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.69. This value represents a 6.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LULU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LULU is 24.57 vs. an industry ratio of 28.70.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 23.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VEEV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VEEV is 56.74 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 2.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HPE is 13.11 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 14.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COO is 28.76 vs. an industry ratio of 32.70.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $4.47. This value represents a 11.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ULTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 17.33 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 90.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GWRE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GWRE is 390.79 vs. an industry ratio of 249.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 4.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOCU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCU is 81.54 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Samsara Inc. (IOT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IOT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IOT is -164.24 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80.



GitLab Inc. (GTLB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 44.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GTLB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GTLB is -162.34 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80.



Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 242.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SMAR is -1122.00 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 80.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PATH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -9.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PATH is -66.65 vs. an industry ratio of 1.50.



HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 36.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HCP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HCP is -69.96 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80.





