After-Hours Earnings Report for December 4, 2024 : SNPS, S, PVH, FIVE, AVAV, NCNO, AEO, GEF, VRNT, CXM, CHPT, OOMA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/04/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.41. This value represents a 6.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 60.34 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SentinelOne, Inc. (S)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year S has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for S is -37.74 vs. an industry ratio of 225.40.



PVH Corp. (PVH)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.61. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PVH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 32.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is 9.50 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50.



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 38.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 22.63 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 31.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVAV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 45.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAV is 57.47 vs. an industry ratio of 33.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



nCino, Inc. (NCNO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NCNO is 830.00 vs. an industry ratio of 30.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 6.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AEO is 11.26 vs. an industry ratio of 30.30.



Greif, Inc. (GEF)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 30.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GEF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -11.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GEF is 16.95 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 47.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters VRNT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -38.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VRNT is 12.32 vs. an industry ratio of 32.30.



Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CXM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CXM is 75.00 vs. an industry ratio of 1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 65.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHPT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -22.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CHPT is -2.07 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50.



Ooma, Inc. (OOMA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OOMA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OOMA is -149.20 vs. an industry ratio of -50.60.





