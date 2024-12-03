After-Hours Earnings Report for December 3, 2024 : CRM, MRVL, PSTG, OKTA, DSGX, BOX, BASE, CURV

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/03/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 9.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRM is 43.90 vs. an industry ratio of 32.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 4.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 124.18 vs. an industry ratio of -40.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 43.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSTG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PSTG is 126.29 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 95.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OKTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 362.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is 425.53 vs. an industry ratio of 68.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 41.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 68.62 vs. an industry ratio of 32.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Box, Inc. (BOX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BOX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BOX is 152.65 vs. an industry ratio of 30.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Couchbase, Inc. (BASE)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BASE had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -11.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BASE is -13.59 vs. an industry ratio of 30.90.



Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CURV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CURV is 22.85 vs. an industry ratio of 30.20.





