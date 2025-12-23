After-Hours Earnings Report for December 23, 2025 : LMNR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/23/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Limoneira Co (LMNR)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 54.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LMNR is -23.23 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40.





