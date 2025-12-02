After-Hours Earnings Report for December 2, 2025 : CRWD, MRVL, PSTG, OKTA, GTLB, BOX, AEO, ASAN, LESL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/02/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CRWD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -600%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is 2400.62 vs. an industry ratio of -3088.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 123.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MRVL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 41.79 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSTG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PSTG is 140.56 vs. an industry ratio of 28.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 185.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OKTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is 68.92 vs. an industry ratio of -3088.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GitLab Inc. (GTLB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GTLB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GTLB is -216.58 vs. an industry ratio of -123.90.



Box, Inc. (BOX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 37.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BOX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BOX is 139.81 vs. an industry ratio of -123.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 10.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AEO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AEO is 18.81 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.



Asana, Inc. (ASAN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 32.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ASAN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -17.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ASAN is -17.99 vs. an industry ratio of -123.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Leslie's, Inc. (LESL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 172.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LESL is -0.62 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80.





