After-Hours Earnings Report for December 18, 2025 : NKE, FDX, HEI, KBH, BB, NNE, AVO, SCHL, HEI.A

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/18/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nike, Inc. (NKE)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 52.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 81.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NKE is 39.81 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FedEx Corporation (FDX)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.07. This value represents a 0.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FDX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FDX is 15.68 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



Heico Corporation (HEI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 21.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HEI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HEI is 64.34 vs. an industry ratio of 114.80.



KB Home (KBH)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 28.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KBH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -4.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KBH is 9.85 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



BlackBerry Limited (BB)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BB and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NNE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -418.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NNE is -24.99 vs. an industry ratio of 28.60.



Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 29.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 118.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AVO is 22.27 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Scholastic Corporation (SCHL)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The book publisher company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.07. This value represents a 13.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SCHL is 26.78 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Heico Corporation (HEI.A)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 21.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HEI.A Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HEI.A is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 114.80.





