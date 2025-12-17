After-Hours Earnings Report for December 17, 2025 : MU, EPAC, WS, MLKN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/17/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.67. This value represents a 126.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MU is 12.14 vs. an industry ratio of 31.80.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 5.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAC is 20.63 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Worthington Steel, Inc. (WS)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The steel (specialty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 152.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WS is 13.04 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.



MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 25.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MLKN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MLKN is 8.97 vs. an industry ratio of 4.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.