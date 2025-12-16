After-Hours Earnings Report for December 16, 2025 : LEN, WOR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 12/16/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lennar Corporation (LEN)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.23. This value represents a 44.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LEN is 14.51 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR)is reporting for the quarter ending November 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 18.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WOR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WOR is 16.13 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70.





