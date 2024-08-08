After-Hours Earnings Report for August 8, 2024 : GILD, TTD, TTWO, PBA, GMAB, EXPE, AKAM, PBR, PODD, BAP, NTRA, ELF

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/08/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 20.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 19.84 vs. an industry ratio of -8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 171.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TTD is 99.89 vs. an industry ratio of -2157.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 1850.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TTWO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TTWO is 129.21 vs. an industry ratio of 35.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PBA is 16.16 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Genmab A/S (GMAB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 3.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GMAB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GMAB is 23.42 vs. an industry ratio of -8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.54. This value represents a 8.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXPE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 59.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPE is 12.20 vs. an industry ratio of 50.10.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 4.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AKAM is 21.15 vs. an industry ratio of -2157.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The emerging market company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 48.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PBR is 4.19 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20.



Insulet Corporation (PODD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PODD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 87.18%. Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $4.64. This value represents a 2.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BAP is 8.60 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.



Natera, Inc. (NTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.69. This value represents a 28.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTRA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRA is -41.30 vs. an industry ratio of -12.50.



e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 33.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 76.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ELF is 63.77 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





