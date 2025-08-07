After-Hours Earnings Report for August 7, 2025 : GILD, MSI, EOG, MNST, FLUT, WPM, XYZ, TTWO, TTD, ED, MCHP, SLF

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/07/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.95. This value represents a 2.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GILD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 13.75 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.06. This value represents a 3.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 32.77 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 30.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 11.60 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 17.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 32.16 vs. an industry ratio of -26.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 1.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FLUT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FLUT is 31.87 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 75.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WPM has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WPM is 42.49 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Block, Inc. (XYZ)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 59.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. XYZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -29.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for XYZ is 80.99 vs. an industry ratio of 37.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 63.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTWO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TTWO is 197.57 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 29.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TTD is 93.31 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 11.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ED missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ED is 18.50 vs. an industry ratio of 29.90.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 63.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MCHP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -38.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 58.04 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 3.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SLF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SLF is 11.57 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





