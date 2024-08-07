After-Hours Earnings Report for August 7, 2024 : MCK, EQIX, ET, MNST, OXY, MFC, WPM, NTR, HUBS, ATO, CPAY, APP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/07/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $7.16. This value represents a 1.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MCK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 19.39 vs. an industry ratio of 50.50.



Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $7.88. This value represents a 1.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 25.12 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 44.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 10.73 vs. an industry ratio of -4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MNST had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -4.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 29.03 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 13.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OXY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is 15.59 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 3.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 9.06 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20.



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 6.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WPM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WPM is 39.86 vs. an industry ratio of -7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.10. This value represents a 17.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTR is 12.48 vs. an industry ratio of 73.40.



HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 65.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HUBS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -30%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HUBS is -1022.93 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30.



Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 11.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ATO is 18.84 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corpay, Inc. (CPAY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.20. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CPAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CPAY is 15.21 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50.



Applovin Corporation (APP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 250.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APP is 22.55 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





