After-Hours Earnings Report for August 6, 2025 : APP, DASH, MCK, FTNT, CRH, ET, ABNB, MFC, O, MET, CTVA, AIG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/06/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applovin Corporation (APP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 123.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for APP is 45.05 vs. an industry ratio of 31.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 210.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DASH is 117.64 vs. an industry ratio of 20.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $8.23. This value represents a 4.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 19.05 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 2.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 44.54 vs. an industry ratio of -1890.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CRH PLC (CRH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 0.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRH is 17.52 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 8.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 12.57 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 8.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ABNB is 30.94 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 7.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 10.38 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Realty Income Corporation (O)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. O missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for O is 13.40 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.19. This value represents a 3.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 8.36 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 3.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 24.10 vs. an industry ratio of -9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 36.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AIG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -16.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 12.75 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





