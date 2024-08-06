After-Hours Earnings Report for August 6, 2024 : AMGN, ABNB, SU, FTNT, SMCI, CPNG, DVN, IFF, STE, AXON, ILMN, RIVN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/06/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $4.93. This value represents a 1.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 16.68 vs. an industry ratio of -8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 6.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABNB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 78.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ABNB is 26.89 vs. an industry ratio of 0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 7.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is 9.93 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 6.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 37.68 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $7.63. This value represents a 122.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SMCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SMCI is 28.84 vs. an industry ratio of 26.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CPNG is 2035.00 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 9.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DVN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DVN is 7.67 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90.



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 17.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IFF is 23.48 vs. an industry ratio of -69.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



STERIS plc (STE)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 0.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STE is 25.97 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 31.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AXON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -58.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AXON is 121.77 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 62.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ILMN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 200%. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2024 short interest update, increased 157.50% from previous report on 6/28/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ILMN is 86.82 vs. an industry ratio of -8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.25. This value represents a 15.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RIVN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RIVN is -3.10 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.





