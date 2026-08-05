After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2026 : SNDK, WDC, APP, MCK, MELI, DASH, MFC, MSI, ALL, MET, O, OXY

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 08/05/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Sandisk Corporation (SNDK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $33.28. This value represents a 166300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNDK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 63.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SNDK is 22.13 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Digital Corporation (WDC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.24. This value represents a 114.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WDC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WDC is 57.08 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Applovin Corporation (APP)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.72. This value represents a 64.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for APP is 26.35 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $9.44. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 18.75 vs. an industry ratio of 31.40.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $8.69. This value represents a 15.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 46.06 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 23.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DASH is 85.03 vs. an industry ratio of 53.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 13.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 14.78 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.43. This value represents a 9.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 29.15 vs. an industry ratio of -14.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allstate Corporation (ALL)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.76. This value represents a 3.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is 8.54 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 13.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 9.72 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



Realty Income Corporation (O)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 3.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. O missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for O is 14.13 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 392.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OXY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 63.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is 10.30 vs. an industry ratio of -14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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